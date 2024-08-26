City Council To Vote on Food Truck Ordinance, Splash Fund Allocation

Jamestown City Council will not be voting on a resolution tonight to ask the State Comptroller to investigate the receipt of retiree benefits by a former City Court Judge, in addition to seeking restitution of those benefits.

Mayor Kim Ecklund told WRFA that Fred Larson has paid back the city the $1,576.70 in benefits he received and that the resolution would be pulled from the voting agenda.

Larson had denied any wrong-doing in entering a private agreement with former Mayor Eddie Sundquist for Larson and his wife to receive retiree dental benefits from the city. City Council never voted on the agreement between Sundquist and Larson.

Council will vote to establish a permanent Mobile Food Vendor ordinance. One piece of the ordinance requires vendors to be at least 150 linear feet from the nearest brick-and-mortar restaurant, unless authorized by the Public Safety Committee.

Under new business, Council will vote on allocating an additional $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the two Splash Pads constructed at Allen and Jackson-Taylor Parks. The total cost of the project is $500,000 with the city originally budgeting $400,000 in ARP funds toward it after State Assemblyman Andy Goodell‘s office said a $100,000 grant would be provided. City staff said that the additional $100,000 in ARP funds would be used to pay outstanding bills as they wait for confirmation of the grant from the state.

City Council will hold a brief work session at 7:00 p.m. with the voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.