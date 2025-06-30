City Council To Vote On Kayak Rental Lease, Accept Grants For Bandshell Stairs Work

Jamestown City Council will vote on an updated lease agreement to allow Chadakoin Paddle to rent kayaks at McCrea Point Park.

The two-year agreement will allow the company, located at 701 West Eighth Street, to place a storage unit on park grounds that could be used to rent and offer seasonal storage of kayaks.

The lease payment that was added to the agreement since City Council last reviewed the agreement is $10 a year. Chadakoin Paddle also will be required to maintain commercial general liability insurance in the amount of $1,000,000 per occurrence and $2,000,000 aggregate, while also naming the City of Jamestown as an additional insured.

A revenue-sharing model may be negotiated separately should the City choose to participate in seasonal rental profits.

The City currently has lease agreements with other non-government entities like the Chautauqua Lake Rowing Association and Frewsburg Soccer Club to operate facilities on park property for $1 a year.

Council members also will vote on a request from the Jamestown Fire Department to hire four new firefighters to replace members whom have retired between March 2025 and May 2025.

Following a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. in Council Chambers, Council will vote on a resolution to approve the Annual Action Plan as well as the Five Year Consolidated Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program allocations. The City has been allocated $1,105,265.08 through in CDBG funds and $313,259 through the HOME Program, for a total of $1,418,512.08.

A resolution to accept $20,000 from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for upgrades to the disc golf course at Bergman Park is also on the agenda.

Under new business, Council will vote on accepting a $20,000 gift from the Allen Park Women’s Club and $18,000 from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation to go toward replacing the stairs on the Goranson Bandshell in Allen Park. Council also will vote on awarding a bid to R. Patti Concrete Excavating to do the work on the Bandshell stairs for a cost of $110,980. The remaining funds needed for the project will come from the Parks Department budget.

The Council voting session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.