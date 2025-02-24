WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Council To Vote on Minnow Brook Culvert Project Engineering Consultant

Jamestown City Council will vote on an engineering contract for the Minnow Brook Culvert Rehabilitation Project.

The resolution would enter into a $190,000 contract with Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. of Cheektowaga to do the engineering consulting work.

The City received a $1.5 million Bridge NY grant to rehabilitate and replace a deteriorated culvert carrying Minnow Brook under Water Street and two parking lots. The total project cost is estimated at $1,850,100 with the balance above the grant funds being paid by the City of Jamestown.

Engineering Consultant Contract services are estimated start March 1, 2025.

City Council will hold a brief work session at 7:00 p.m. with the voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the second floor Council Chambers in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.

