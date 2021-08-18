City Council to Vote on Repealing Housing Court Fee

Jamestown City Council reviewed a proposal to repeal a Housing Court fee for those facing code enforcement on properties. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said by repealing the fee, Housing Court Judge will be able to assess fees and penalties to the property owner. The State Unified Court System had determined the city was “double-dipping” by charging the $100 fee on top of other fees and penalties.

City Council will vote on the ordinance change at its August 30th voting session.

Housing Court has been reopened for three weeks now and is still working through 2020 code enforcement cases. Surdyk said the court is only hearing 10 cases a week, “We are sticking with the most egregious. We’re really not bringing in cases that, you know, are just high grass or something that is kind of simple. We’re really trying to focus on the things that are more complicated and bigger nuisance type stuff.”

Council President Tony Dolce asked if there was a way for the city to get stricter on grass mowing, “Even in homes that we have people that actually live there but don’t mow their lawns that become issues of concern and safety. I know we have a list of abandoned properties and zombie properties that we mow, but there are several others that people are just not complying with the law and I think it’s time to. If we have to wait for the court, it’s going to be next year before we even.. and it’s ridiculous.”

Mayor Eddie Sundquist responded saying there are legal issues around the City mowing lawns where people reside as it could open up the city to claims of trespassing. Sundquist said staff would prepare a memo for council discussing the legal issues as well as possible solutions.

Mayor Sundquist added the city is still getting further input on the plan on how to spend nearly 28 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Recovery funds, “So, we’ll be having coffee hour with not-for-profits across the city. We had a round table with manufacturers throughout the city. We have a round table with small businesses in conjunction with the Public Market, Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, and others coming this week. So, we are doing other ones. We don’t want to miss groups. And we want to make sure we’ve covered our bases so we’re trying to get just a little more input.”

Sundquist said the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation will present the public input findings to Council in September.