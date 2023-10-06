City Holding Bulk Trash, Electronics Recycling Day Saturday, Oct. 7

The Jamestown Mayor’s Office, Development and Parks Departments are holding a Bulk Trash and Electronics Recycling Amnesty Day this Saturday.

Residents may bring bulk trash and old electronics for recycling to Hughes Avenue in Allen Park between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. this Saturday.

Residents must show proof of City of Jamestown residency or property ownership. A New York State issued license or ID, Yard Waste sticker, or current BPU bill can be used.

Tires, batteries, yard waste, liquid or chemicals of any kind including paint will NOT be accepted for drop off.

For more information, contact the Department of Development at (716) 483-4542.