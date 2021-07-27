City Honors JPD Officer Mark Conklin for Heroism in Fire Rescue

The City of Jamestown recognized Jamestown Police Officer Mark Conklin for his heroism in saving multiple lives in a house fire last week. Officer Conklin caught two people who jumped from the second story window of 116 1/2 Williams Street on July 19th.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist presented a proclamation to Officer Conklin at last night’s City Council meeting, “He truly has gone above and beyond what we ask of our employees, for our officers. And it’s really a testament to our community. And for that, and I know you don’t like this, but we really want to thank you, and honor you on behalf of all the men and woman that are here in the Police force, our Fire department, and your family that I got to meet.”

Council President Tony Dolce noted that this is the second time in the last few months that a City employee has rescued people from a house fire and that he continually sees City employees go above and beyond, “And again we’re proud of our employees. They do a lot with the resources that we can afford to give them and the numbers that we have so again it’s a proud moment for the city, a proud moment for us as city leaders as well as the department itself.”

The video of the rescue by Officer Conklin can be found on Jamestown Police’s Facebook Page.