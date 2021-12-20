City, JPS To Conduct Traffic Study of Baker Street and Hazeltine Avenue

The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Public Schools have announced a partnership to conduct a traffic study for Baker Street and Hazeltine Avenue.

The announcement comes after two recent accidents involving student pedestrians near Persell Middle School. The traffic study will determine solutions to increase student and pedestrian safety around schools.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said in a statement, “The safety of our students is our highest priority. The recent incidents involving students crossing Hazeltine is highly concerning and it is important that we take action. We immediately increased supervision and monitoring during arrival and dismissal, and will continue to communicate with students and parents about crossing only in crosswalks.”

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist stated, “It is both the City’s and School District’s responsibility to ensure the safety of children within Jamestown. We are a walking school district, which sets up clear challenges and safety concerns at schools throughout the city. While we work on the traffic study for the Persell area specifically, the team at the City will be looking at other improvements to pedestrian safety at all Jamestown schools.”