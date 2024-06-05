City Looking at Adding Cannabis to Smoking Ordinance

An update to include cannabis in the City of Jamestown’s smoking ordinance is being considered.

Mayor Kim Ecklund presented the update to the local law to City Council members Monday night, “All that this is doing, since cannabis became legal, is adding that. Because, the challenging world of legal is if you don’t specifically call that out, sometimes you’re challenged with it. So, we have to remind people daily that they can’t smoke on Tracy Plaza. Things such as that nature where there are people around.”

The policy will add language prohibiting the use of cannabis, e-cigarettes, or herbal cigarettes in City Parks and on property owned or leased by the City. It also prohibits the use in vehicles owned or leased by the city. The law further would not allow the use within 25 feet of an area occupied by a mobile vending cart, parklet, or outdoor dining area that is in the city right of way.

City Council is required to approve the amendments to the local law for it to go into effect.