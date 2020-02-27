City Men Arrested Following Burglary of Downtown Business

JAMESTOWN – Two city men were arrested Wednesday following an investigation into the burglary of thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a downtown business.

The Jamestown Police Department says 29-year-old Bryan Novaro and 24-year-old Anthony Lackner were arrested after officers recovered several computers and equipment found to have been stolen from Digitell Inc. on East Third Street.

An investigation found that the business had been burglarized Tuesday night, with video surveillance showing someone entering and leaving with about $20,000 worth of computers and accessories. Officers identified the person captured on surveillance as Novaro, who was spotted walking on North Main Street with several of the stolen laptops. The city man is facing charges of third-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Patrol officers also located Lackner at a Franklin Street residence. After being found in possession of the stolen equipment, he was taken into custody on charges of criminal possession of stolen property.

Some computers are still being sought and might have the names “System 76” or “MSI” labeled on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537, through the anonymous tip line at 483-8477 (TIPS) or via the Tips 411 cellphone app.