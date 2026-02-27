City Of Jamestown Awarded $1.7 Million For Lead Prevention

The City of Jamestown has been awarded $1.7 million for lead prevention.

The funding comes from the Leading in Lead Prevention Program administered by the Housing Trust Fund Corporation under New York State Homes & Community Renewal. The award will support a targeted lead hazard remediation initiative within the City’s older rental housing stock and will be implemented in coordination with the Chautauqua County Health Department’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Program. The initiative represents a coordinated City–County effort to proactively reduce lead exposure risks within Jamestown.

The City of Jamestown has one of the higher counts of lead poisoned children in New York State outside of New York City. Approximately 75 percent of lead poisoned children in Chautauqua County reside within Jamestown. Additionally, an estimated 94 percent of residential units were constructed prior to 1980, when lead-based paint was commonly used, increasing the likelihood of hazards within older housing.

Funding will support direct remediation activities in eligible rental units, including work on high-risk friction and impact surfaces such as windows and doors, paint stabilization, and related lead-safe rehabilitation measures. The program also provides temporary relocation assistance during active remediation and requires final clearance testing prior to reoccupancy to ensure units meet established safety standards.

The City of Jamestown Department of Development will administer the program, including property intake and eligibility screening, project scoping, contractor procurement, construction oversight, and grant compliance. The Chautauqua County Health Department will provide certified technical services, including environmental risk assessments and post-remediation clearance testing.

The initiative builds upon existing systems, including the City’s Rental Registry and the County’s certified lead prevention services, positioning projects to move from property intake to construction start in approximately 45 to 60 days. Additional details regarding property owner eligibility and participation requirements will be shared in the coming weeks, and the City encourages eligible rental property owners to participate in this effort to improve housing conditions across Jamestown.