City of Jamestown, BPU Looking to Attract Commercial Cannabis Businesses to City

The City of Jamestown and the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities have embarked on an initiative to attract commercial cannabis businesses to the City.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said they’re hoping people will look at Jamestown as a potential location for growing operations, “Folks that are cultivators, processors, co-ops licensees or incubator programs are looking for large manufacturing facility spaces, low cost utilities such as electric and water; and low cost of living and low cost real estate acquisition. And the City of Jamestown is poised to do just that.”

Sundquist said the City has identified buildings and locations that could work for this kind of development, “We’ve looked at various large manufacturing buildings in the city, everywhere from facilities that are 10,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet. We toured about four to five different facilities. And We have four to five other ones in mind for folks that are ready to go or need a little love, but nothing that is insurmountable.”

Sundquist said the regulations are completely different for growing businesses and dispensaries. He said the city still has the option by December to opt out of allowing dispensaries, but that would require the city to opt out of revenue sharing from those sales.

For more information, you can visit jamestownny.gov/cannabis.