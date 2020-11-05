City of Jamestown Christmas Tree to Arrive Monday, Nov. 9

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department will be harvesting the 2020 Christmas Tree on Monday at 9 a.m. with the tree arriving at City Hall at approximately 10 a.m.

This year’s tree will be a 40-foot tall White Spruce Tree that is being donated by the Carl and Donna Mazzurco Family. The tree will be harvested from the residence at 403 Cole Ave.

Once the tree is removed by a crew from the City’s Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department, along with the assistance from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities crew and crane, it will then be loaded onto a truck and trailer that is donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving and transported to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza.

The BPU crane will raise and hold the tree in place while it is secured in preparation for decorating with nearly 4,000 energy saving LED lights by Parks staff members. The White Spruce Tree will tower approximately 40 feet above its base on Tracy Plaza.

The ceremonial lighting of the Christmas Tree will be announced at a later date.