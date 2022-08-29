City of Jamestown Developing Plans for Two Splash Pads

The City of Jamestown is working on plans for two splash pads in Allen and Jackson-Taylor Parks.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist sent out a release saying his office, Public Works, Parks, and Planning Departments met with consultants on Friday on the project. He said his administration plans to bring a design and project cost to City Council for approval this fall and is aiming to open facilities in 2023.

Sundquist added there will be public forums held this fall to provide more information as well as get feedback from residents and children.