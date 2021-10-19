City of Jamestown, Health Department To Hold Free Rabies Clinic

The City of Jamestown and Chautauqua County Health Department have announced a free rabies vaccination clinic that will be held on Saturday, November 6. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Taylor Training Center on 240 Harrison Street in Jamestown.

Animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

Residents may call the Jamestown City Clerks Office at (716) 483-7612 to make an appointment or pre-register online at https://on.ny.gov/2YPapGT

Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records. To reduce the risk of animals escaping from pet owners and animal handlers, all dogs must be on a leash (small dogs may be in a carrier) and all cats must be in carriers (with one cat per carrier).