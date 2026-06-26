City Of Jamestown Receives $1 Million In Brownfield Clean-Up Funding

The City of Jamestown is receiving $1 million for brownfield clean-up from the federal government.

The money is coming from the Infrastructure & Jobs Act and is being allocated through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program.

According to a press release from U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, the grant funds will be used to conduct up to six Phase I and up to six Phase II environmental site assessments and support cleanup and reuse planning and community engagement activities.

Grant funds will also be used to clean up at least one of the city’s priority sites. The target area for this grant is the Chadakoin River Corridor. Priority sites include the 2.3-acre former Crawford Furniture manufacturing facility; two former industrial complexes that historically housed a textile mill, chemical company, and multiple metalworking operations; and a 2-acre industrial site that formerly housed a lumber yard and manufacturing company.

Brownfields are properties where moderate contamination threatens environmental quality and public health and can interfere with productive re-use of the sites. Since its inception, EPA’s brownfields investments have leveraged billions in cleanup and redevelopment funding from a variety of public and private sources and have created tens of thousands of jobs.