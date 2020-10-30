City Police Investigate Incident Involving White Van and Students Walking to School

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing information into an incident involving a white van, where the occupants reportedly approached two students walking to school Thursday morning.

City police say two Ring Elementary School students told school officials they were approached by a white van on Hotchkiss Street near Clyde Avenue. They say the men tried to talk to the boys, but the students did not talk with the men and continued on to the school.

Police say the don’t know the intention of the men, but are hoping to learn the identities to further investigate. Police are checking video in the area and are also asking anyone who may have information on this incident or the identity of the males to call 483-7537.

Parents are also being reminded to talk with their children about the importance of not talking to strangers, or if any stranger approaches them, to report it immediately to a trusted adult.