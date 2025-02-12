City, School District Discuss Guardrail Options For Persell Middle School

Costs to put a guardrail up by Persell Middle School could now be $27,000 to $30,000.

City Council Public Safety Chair Jeff Russell shared that update at Council’s work session Monday night.

He said Mayor Kim Ecklund and Acting Public Works Director Mark Roetzer had met last Thursday with members of the Jamestown Public Schools administration about the issue by the intersection of Baker Street and Hazeltine Avenue.

Roetzer said the cost increased from the initial $12,000 to $14,000 to the higher number due to the best option for installing a guardrail including needing to move the sidewalk back closer to the school, “…creating more of a buffer. Plus, you gotta have more room if you want to put that guiderail in. The school didn’t like the idea of taking out that sidewalk completely ‘cause they felt it would bring the public onto their property a little too far. So, we came up with a design that pulls it back, makes a little more room, but it’s still defined from the school area.”

Roetzer said there would be space between the guardrail and sidewalk in order to offer more protection for pedestrians.

School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said he felt the discussions went very well, “We discussed some options. We discussed possible plans. They were very receptive. I know they care a great deal about student safety. We’ve had a couple instances of cars over the curb, so they’re looking to address that. So, things went very well and I would look to see some things start to happen soon.”

Roetzer said the city is handling putting together the budget for the plan, with discussions continuing with the school district.