City to Unveil Draft Proposal for West Third Street Redesign

The City of Jamestown will soon unveil a draft proposal for a redesign of the West Third Street area.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said a complete redesign of the area west of the Third Street Bridge following the removal of the Cathedral Oak trees was included in the American Rescue Plan master plan.

He said the City’s Planning and Public Works Departments have been charged with holding public meetings in the neighborhood on that draft design, “We’ll put an initial design in front of Council, most likely at that first work session in March, which is just a draft. And then we intend to have a public meeting in the neighborhood, in that ward. So everyone in that area should get some door hangers, door tags, to let them know about the public meeting, or maybe a post card, to let them know that something is coming where they can come one night and see the design that we’re looking at. Give some feedback before we finalize it.”

Sundquist said the new design will include discussions about new lighting, tree plantings, and new sidewalks.

