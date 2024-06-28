City Unveils Suicide Prevention Signs on City Bridges

The City of Jamestown has unveiled suicide prevention signs on the three main bridges in the city.

Mayor Kim Ecklund, speaking at the western entrance to the Third Street Bridge Thursday, said suicide rates in Chautauqua County are often higher than the other counties in Western New York, “As well as sometimes exceeding the state average. These sobering statistics underscore the sobering need for initiatives like today’s unveiling of the ‘988 Suicide Lifeline’ signs. A special thank you to Council member Jeff Russell, who also encouraged and recommended these signs for many of us.”

Ecklund called the “988” signs a “beacon of hope and a lifeline for those in need,” “They represent a crucial step in making mental health resources more accessible to everyone in our community. By promoting the 988 Suicide and Crisis hotline, we are providing simple, easy to remember numbers for anyone struggling with mental health issues so that they can seek immediate help.”

A large group of people, including families who had lost members to suicide, were at the ceremony.

Ecklund showed great emotion while discussing the impact of losing her nephew, Ryan Michael, to suicide in March 2020, “Ryan is always with me and in my thoughts every single day. I think of him every time I look at the bracelet on my wrist that I have worn as a cherished keepsake in his honor. He is there when I glance at my phone and see a picture on my home screen – a memory etched forever in my heart. He remains a source of strength, most importantly. His presence is felt in my quiet moments. His shared laughter, his jokes, and he are forever in my heart.

In addition to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 hotline, other vital resources include the Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 1-800- 724-0461, and support groups through the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County and the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County. Visit www.mhachautauqua.org and www.preventionsuicidechq.com for information.