CLA Receives New Equipment for Chautauqua Lake Maintenance

The Chautauqua Lake Association has received new equipment for maintenance of Chautauqua Lake.

The CLA recently took delivery of a cutting edge weed harvester and forklift.

The Chautauqua County Legislature funded the weed harvester using American Rescue Plan monies while the forklift was funded through a combination of CLA endowment funds and bed tax monies.

The new harvester features a 10-foot cutting head to remove excess plant growth with the ability to store up to 15,000 pounds of material on its deck for offloading.

The new forklift will replace a 1958 forklift that has been in use since the 1970s.

CLA Executive Director Doug Conroe said, “Having this new harvester will increase our operating capability along with protecting us from operating problems that are being associated from time to time with our 50-year-old harvesters.”