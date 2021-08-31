Clean-Up of Former Jamestown Royal Site to Move Forward

Clean-up of the former Jamestown Royal site is moving forward.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the authorization by Jamestown City Council to use Municipal Landfill Credits will help significantly, “We were looking at potentially a half million dollar clean-up. And I don’t know the final costs yet but it’s looking like it might knock off $100,000.”

A fire that police say two teenage girls set back on June 25th destroyed the Crescent Street building. Surdyk said with the landfill credits approved, they’ll be able to move forward with moving the debris from the site, “What the property owner is going to do, if there’s any sort of legal action that needs to happen, I suspect it’ll be some time before we really know and have a clear path forward for re-development of the site. We’ll have to understand any environmental issues the site may have, so it’s like there will be some environmental assessments that are done.”

Surdyk said the site needed to go through mandatory air quality monitoring before it could be cleaned up, and that has been now completed.