Closings and Cancelations for Thursday, December 12, 2024

The following schools and organizations are closed in Chautauqua County due to inclement weather for Thursday, December 12, 2024:

– Brocton Central
– Cassadaga Valley Central
– Chautauqua Lake Central School
– Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center- Mayville
– Dunkirk City Schools
– Erie 2 Boces LoGuidice Center in Fredonia
– Forestville Central Schools
– Fredonia Schools
– Remote learning is in place for Jamestown Community College’s Dunkirk, Jamestown, and Olean campuses
– Meals on Wheels is closed in Fredonia today
– Pine Valley Central
– Ripley Central School
– Silver Creek Central
– SUNY Fredonia
– Westfield Central Schools

