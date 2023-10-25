Cockaigne Ski Resort Up For Sale, Closed For the Season

Cockaigne Ski Resort will not open this winter and is up for sale.

The resort posted on Facebook that their food and beverage operations also will not be open this winter.

Cockaigne owners Adam Pirtz and Isaac Gratto had reopened the resort in 2018 after a fire burned down the resort’s iconic lodge in 2011.

The resort was forced to close early for the season in February of this year due to a mild winter.

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Mark Geise said the closure is very unfortunate, “Man, we really did a lot to help them. You know, between the weather, the restaurant, a lot of contributing factors. Unfortunately, they’ve opted to sell it. So, we’ll work with them and make sure we provide all the tools necessary to find a developer for that.”

In October 2017, the IDA board had previously approved a $500,000 Al Tech Revolving Loan for the resort project. They also awarded a $500,000 low interest loan to the resort using CARES Act money in 2020.