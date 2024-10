A Code Blue Warming Center will open starting November 1 in Jamestown.

Recovery Options Made Easy, or ROME, posted on social media that the shelter will open on Code Blue designated nights from 5:30 p.m. to 7:030 a.m. from November 1 through April 30.

Code Blue nights are when the temperature drops to 32 degrees or lower.

The shelter will be located at 917 Washington Street in Jamestown

For more information, contact 716-550-6657.