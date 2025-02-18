COI Addresses Alleged Child Abuse Case at Holy Family Child Care Center

Holy Family Child Care Center is addressing a recent media report about an alleged case of child abuse at the center in Jamestown.

Chautauqua Opportunities Inc., which runs the Head Start program at the center, said an incident involving a child and staff member at the center was witnessed by another staff member who immediately notified management and made a mandated report of suspected abuse/maltreatment as required by law.

In a statement, COI emphasized that, “Holy Family Child Care Center does not condone abuse or maltreatment of children under any circumstances. The safety and well-being of the children in the agency’s care is a top priority. As part of COI’s commitment to ensuring a safe environment, the agency conducts thorough background checks on all employees and has cameras in classrooms and hallways to monitor activities.”

COI said the staff member involved in the incident was immediately removed from the care of children. In accordance with COI’s policies, any employee being investigated for abuse/maltreatment cannot have contact with children.

They added that they are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation of the matter and will continue to do so until the investigation is resolved.