COI Awarded $6.7 Million For Head Start

Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. has been awarded $6,767,042 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Head Start Projects.

Head Start is based on the premise that all children share certain needs and that children of income eligible families can benefit from a comprehensive developmental program to meet those needs. The program maximizes the strengths and unique experiences of each child.

The family, which is the principal influence on the child’s development, is a direct participant in the program.