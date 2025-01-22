WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Cold Temperatures Lead To School Closures

The following schools are closed or are on remote learning for Weds., Jan. 22 due to cold temperatures:

Brocton Central Schools are closed

Cassadaga Valley Central Schools are closed

Erie 2 BOCES Centers in Fredonia and Ashville are closed

Falconer Central Schools

Forestville Central Schools are closed

Frewsburg Central Schools

Fredonia Central Schools are closed

Jamestown Community College’s Dunkirk campus is remote learning today.

Jamestown Public Schools are closed.

Pine Valley Central Schools are closed

Southwestern Central Schools

Silver Creek Central Schools are closed

Westfield Central Schools are closed

