Pearl City Lofts Receive Site Plan Approval By Planning Commission

A new apartment building has been given site plan approval by the Jamestown Planning Commission.

The Pearl City Lofts will be located at 16 Scott Street and will involve the renovation of the former Westburgh Electric building into 14 market rate apartment units.

The building will have three-bedroom town homes on the first two floors and one to two-bedroom handicap accessible units on the third floor. An elevator will be installed in the building as well.

The site plan approval is contingent on the continued coordination of Jonathan Dubinski and his architect, Don Harrington, with the Department of Public Works and Department of Development on parking and landscaping plans.