Collins Center Man Receives Lengthy Sentence For Illegal Gun Possession

A Collins Center man has been sentenced in Chautauqua County Court to a lengthy sentence for illegal gun possession.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a release that 36-year old Joshua Hammer has been sentenced 15 years to life. The sentence is due to Hammer having three prior felony convictions, making him eligible for the sentence.

Schmidt thanked the Jamestown Police Department for their hard work on this case, saying, “Just this past Monday, three people were shot in Jamestown, killing one of them, by illegally possessed handguns. We hope this conviction sends a strong message across Chautauqua County that felons in possession of illegal guns will be caught and fully prosecuted by our office where they will face significant prison time. The time for a tempered approach to illegal gun possession is long gone.”

Jamestown Police Department Detective Lieutenant Greg Wozneak added that the department is taking a hard stance on fighting gun violence and illegal possession of firearms in the city, “We have been working with other local, state, and federal agencies to combat gun crimes in the City of Jamestown. Being a GIVE [Gun Involved Violence Elimination] partner, we have been implementing and expanding patrols and furthering investigations that are tied to this type of criminal activity.”