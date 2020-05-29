Community Foundations Announce Give Big CHQ Event, Starts Monday June 1

JAMESTOWN – (MEDIA RELEASE) – Recently, the Chautauqua Region and Northern Chautauqua Community Foundations announced Give Big CHQ 2020 will take place once again this year from June 1 to June 11. Give Big CHQ is an online fundraising event to raise awareness and funds to support local nonprofits.

“The goal of Give Big CHQ is to inspire people to work together, show pride in their community and help support local causes they care about,” said Tory Irgang, CRCF executive director. “This year we are extending the dates to more than just a 24-hour event. We hope to encourage more people to come together to celebrate Chautauqua County virtually.”

Last year, the online fundraising event generated over $180,000 from 1,626 donors to support 97 local organizations.

In the two months since the COVID-19 outbreak reached Chautauqua County, many nonprofit organizations have found themselves in difficult positions. Service-based nonprofits have stepped onto the front lines assisting vulnerable populations in our community. In contrast, other organizations have had to adapt and change their programs and service delivery quickly. Nonprofits in the arts, culture, and attraction sector have been forced to close their doors during this time.

“The need is great; nonprofits, like many organizations across our community, are struggling right now,” explained Diane Hannum, NCCF executive director. “This event is an opportunity for individuals to connect with our nonprofit organizations to show their support for the important work they do every day.”

Nonprofit 501c3 organizations in Chautauqua County are invited to visit the Give Big CHQ website, givebigchq.org, to register and create a fundraising page to share their current needs. Starting on June 1, interested donors can make a gift of any size to nonprofits of their choice with each donation going directly to support those organizations.

To guarantee that every dollar that is given benefits the organizations directly, the Community Foundations will cover the usual 2% platform fee on the website for all donations during June 1-11; standard credit card fees will still apply for each transaction.

As our community looks towards re-opening and entering the recovery phase of this crisis, our nonprofits are needed now more than ever. These partners will ensure that our region is a strong and vibrant community for all, far into the future. The public can help by giving back during Give Big CHQ by following and sharing posts about causes and nonprofits they care about and donating to support their work.

For more information, visit www.givebigchq.org and follow Give Big CHQ on Facebook. Registration for nonprofits to participate in this year’s event will remain open until May 22.