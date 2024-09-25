Community Mourns The Passing Of Undersheriff Richard Telford

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Undersheriff Richard Telford has died.

Undersheriff Telford passed with his family by his side.

He served in the County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports that Telford lived in Sinclairville with his wife, Amanda. They have three children, Katelynn, Andrew and Alex.

The P-J reports he started in the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1991 before being promoted to sergeant to oversee the county’s 911 center. Telford eventually became a lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Office and later supervisor for court security. He also got involved with the department’s fire investigation team. In January 2020, Telford attended the FBI National Academy

When Sheriff Jim Quattrone became sheriff in 2019, Telford was appointed captain at the department. Quattrone approached Telford when Undersheriff Darryl Braley announced he was retiring in September 2021.

Quattrone posted on the County Sheriff’s social media:

“For those who knew the Undersheriff they already can tell us about his great qualities. For those who never had the privilege and honor to know him, I’d like to share just some of his qualities that made him a great law enforcement officer, supervisor, great friend (to so many) but even more importantly a great father, husband, brother and son.

Rich was a man of integrity, he could always be counted on to do the right thing. He displayed a courage that was second to none, which he demonstrated this past year in his courageous battle and not to mention throughout his over 30 years of service to this county. His character was evident as he was always there displaying the great values we count on.”

County Executive PJ Wendel also expressed his condolences in a statement that said in part, “Undersheriff Telford was a remarkable leader, a dedicated public servant, and a colleague many of us were honored to work alongside. His commitment to our community and impact on all of us will never be forgotten.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and friends during this incredibly difficult time. In this time of grief, let’s come together to support one another and reflect on the values he stood for—integrity, service, and care for the community.”