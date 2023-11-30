Community Organizations Working to Open Overnight Warming Center

Community organizations are working to find solutions to house the homeless after the announcement that two emergency code blue shelters are not reopening this winter.

Chautauqua Opportunities Director of Housing and Community Development Josiah Lamp, who is a member of the County Homeless Coalition, said the group is working to find an organization that is able to replace the Joy Fellowship and Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County as a host for an overnight warming shelter, “We’re working with DSS to try to find an appropriate location and an appropriate partner to be able to open a warming center. And unfortunately it’s getting colder and the need is there now, so I know the county is working very actively to get that open.”

Lamp said the County Department of Social Services has a specific mandate from New York State to lead efforts to help the area’s homeless, “As homeless service providers, I will say the need is so great right now. We’re seeing more and more people come in than we ever have and so we’re stretched. And the number of places we have to house people and the staff that we have to provide services is stretched. So, we are looking for people to get involved and more assistance to meet the need.”

Lamp said while there is funding available for shelters, the main concern is finding an organization that can staff an overnight site, including having security if necessary.

He said individuals looking to help the homeless should contact any of the organizations that are part of the Homeless Coalition to see what their needs may be. The list of those organizations can be found at: https://www.chautauquaopportunities.com/chautauqua-county-homeless-coalition/