Community Support Resource Fair To Be Held at Crystal Ballroom on August 29

The Jamestown Housing Authority and Goodwill of Western New York are holding a Community Support Resource Fair on August 29.

The event will take place from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Crystal Ballroom at the Hotel Jamestown. The event is free and is expected to feature more than 25 government and community organizations who focus on providing services to assist people in finding, securing, and retaining higher wage careers in the region’s economy.

The sponsor of the event, Goodwill’s Goodskills Career Builder, has been operating its signature workforce readiness training initiative in Jamestown since February of this year. In collaboration with local employers and trainers, Goodskills Career Builder prepares workers for careers in advanced manufacturing through four-weeks of training provided free of charge to residents of Chautauqua County over the age of 18. By focusing specifically on careers in manufacturing, Goodskills has the dual benefit of helping to fill a growing need for skilled workers in Jamestown among businesses and providing opportunities for people to advance from minimum or low-wage jobs into higher paying careers.

Joining Goodskills in hosting the event is the Jamestown Housing Authority who oversees several properties in Jamestown including 280 units of HUD subsidized public housing and manages a rental assistance program that includes nearly 300 housing vouchers for individuals and families who qualify.

For more information on the Community Support Resource Fair and Goodskills Career Builder, contact 716-710-7114 or visit Goodskillswny.org.