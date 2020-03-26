Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Remain at 3 in Chautauqua County, Warren County Sees First Confirmed Case

The Jamestown Post-Journal is reporting that a confirmed case of COVID-19 has now been reported in Warren County, PA. The patient is self-quarantined at home and is being monitored.

Meanwhile, there has still yet to be a confirmed case of a resident out of nearby Cattaraugus County, NY.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Chautauqua County still only had three confirmed cases, but the county health commissioner has said there are likely far more residents who have the virus than just the three who’ve so far tested positive. That’s due to a limited testing supply for Chautauqua County and other rural areas of the state, combined with it taking up to as many as 14 days before symptoms start to show.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there’s a total of 33,000 confirmed cases across New York State with the majority coming out of the New York City area, which is now the epicenter of the pandemic. The total number of deaths for the entire state is now at 366.

In New York City, Public health officials in the city hunted down beds and medical equipment and called for more doctors and nurses for fear the number of sick patients will overwhelm hospitals as has happened in Italy and Spain.

A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city’s police, their ranks dwindling as more fall ill, were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing.

According to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University, the total confirmed cases in the United States is approaching 70,000 with over 1,000 deaths now reported. Worldwide, there are over 490,000 confirmed cases and the death toll has climbed past 21,000.