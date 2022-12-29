Congressman-Elect Nick Langworthy Holds Ceremonial Swearing-In Event at Pine Valley Central School

Congressman-Elect Nick Langworthy returned to his alma mater of Pine Valley Central School for a ceremonial swearing in event Wednesday evening.

Langworthy stood with his young daughter, Madeline, as Chautauqua County Court Judge Dave Foley led him through his Oath of Office in front of a crowd of supporters.

Langworthy said the gravity of the moment of taking the oath in the high school he graduated from 23 years ago is not lost on him, “When I think back to my younger self and the values and work ethic that were instilled in me by teachers, and faculty, and coaches right here at Pine Valley and I’m reminded by how lucky I was to come of age in this building, in this school district, in this great small town. This is the building where my dreams began to take shape. Where my passion for service and my drive to do my part to make this world a better place was formed.”

In his remarks, he cited working on inflation, strengthening the workforce, securing the border, and working on supply chain issues.

He said working on energy policy will be his first priority, especially in the aftermath of the blizzard in Buffalo, “How unfortunate of a circumstances could we have been in if that radical left environmental agenda had abolished natural gas use in New York or abolished wood heating in New York? What if that had been on line during this blizzard with sub-zero windchill, with no end in sight of power coming on for some people with impassable roads? Our death toll would be staggering.”

Langworthy said he hopes to get a seat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, but that won’t be known until mid to late-January.

Langworthy will be officially sworn in as the representative for the 23rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.