Congressman Reed Endorses Joe Sempolinski to Run for Seat

Congressman Tom Reed said he’s endorsed Joe Sempolinski to run as the district’s next representative. Sempolinski is from Elmira and is a former District director for Reed.

Reed said he had a self-imposed term limit of 12 years and that he is honoring that. He said the Congressional district maps are being gerrymandered by the Democrat-led State Legislature, “The hypocrisy on display by this partisan politics of Albany is staggering to me. A party, a Democratic party, that’s supposedly against gerrymandering across the country but not in our backyard of New York when it means the difference of being able to secure the majority in the House if it comes down to the seats they’re going to draw here in New York.”

Reed estimates that the eight Republican-led districts will be reduced down to three or four, but the district that encompasses Chautauqua County will likely remain a Republican district.