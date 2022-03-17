Congressman Reed Says ‘No Fly Zone’ in Ukraine Should be Part of ‘Toolbox’

Congressman Tom Reed, who watched Ukrainian President Zelenskyy‘s address, said while he’s not an outright advocate for a “No Fly Zone,” it needs to be part of the “toolbox” in dealing with Russia.

Reed, in his weekly media call, said the video shared by Zelenskyy of what Ukraine is enduring is heartbreaking and powerful. He said when it comes to military fly zone restrictions, he prefers it be done along with our allies, “That we provide resources to the Ukraine for military defensive purposes and that we use our united front of our NATO allies as well as other allies to send a message to Russia, ‘Time for this to de-escalate. Time for this to come to an end. And when you’re killing women and children, you’re not going to be on the right end of history and Putin, you should stop.'”

Reed said the U.S. and Congress can work to tighten up sanctions even further on Russia, especially on oligarchs and people who are part of the support structure for Russian President Vladimir Putin, “When it comes to his supports and his circle of influencers and people who are making billions of dollars, millions of dollars in regards to how they support Putin and the policies coming out of Russia, so that is something to consider. I also agree with potentially some of the additional military aid when it comes to javelins (missiles) and other type of military war fighting capabilities being a resource to partner with our allies to provide those resources.”

Reed emphasized again he’s open to all the “tools in the toolbox” and that if Putin continues on this path and doesn’t take a path to stand down that he needs to understand it’s not going to get better.