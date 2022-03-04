Congressman Tom Reed, Republicans Send Letter to Biden on Energy Policies

Congressman Tom Reed joined other Republicans in a letter to President Biden about energy policies.

Reed said in a statement, “As gas prices across the district soar to $4 a gallon and more, it proves yet again how completely asinine it is that we have cut off our domestic natural gas and oil supplies. Instead of bowing to the environmental extremists in his party, President Biden needs to exercise real leadership and unleash America’s natural resources now.”

The letter lays out several actions including increasing energy resource production on federal lands, development rare earth and critical mineral policy that ends the U.S.’ reliance on China and Russia; pause new discretionary regulatory policy action and actions that negatively impact the oil and gas sector until the Russian invasion of Ukraine is over; and end climate change activity by federal agencies.

A copy of the letter is below.

President Joseph R. Biden

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, DC 20500

Dear President Biden,

We write today urging you to end your anti-American energy agenda. These immediate and

necessary actions, which we will lay out below, will ensure that the United States and our allies have access to affordable and secure energy, while taking away a critical source of leverage and funding Russian President Vladimir Putin is using to carry out his unprovoked and barbaric attack on Ukraine. The current tragedy in Ukraine demonstrates the need for the United States and our allies to strengthen energy and national security.

The U.S. is the world’s energy superpower—we have enough energy to meet demand at home

and support allies abroad. We became a net energy exporter during the Trump Administration, giving America economic strength and geopolitical leverage over Russia, China, Iran, and other dictatorships around the world.

But your Administration reversed course and is undermining America’s energy dominance with disastrous policies, quickly reversing the attainment of a five-decades-long goal of achieving energy independence. Your Administration now routinely begs OPEC and Russia for oil while enacting policies that increase our energy and economic dependence on them, leading to higher prices at the pump for hard-working families.

The results of your economic and energy policies speak for themselves: record inflation; soaring gasoline prices; high home energy costs; Russia empowered to invade Ukraine; ever growing obstacles to building energy infrastructure; so-called environmental and social governance (ESG) policies inhibiting investment in oil and gas; and more dependence on foreign sources of energy.

A few examples of specific policy failures that have created these crises include:

• Instituting the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Bureau of Ocean Energy

Management (BOEM) leasing moratorium for both onshore and offshore oil and natural

gas projects and threatening to raise royalty rates to make projects less economical;

• Rescinding the Trump Administration’s permitting improvements, including the National

Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reforms, the Waters of the United States (WOTUS)

reforms, the Endangered Species Act (ESA) reforms, among others;

• Canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline;

• Creating significant regulatory uncertainty by threatening new, excessive, burdensome

regulations on the oil and gas industry, such as the EPA methane rule and the DOI waste

prevention rule;

• FERC’s failure to approve new natural gas pipeline applications, leading to a backlog of pending applications that discourages economic growth and new energy development;

• FERC’s recent changes to its certificate policy statement governing interstate natural gas pipeline reviews, which will further exacerbate the backlog;

• FERC and DOE’s failure to expeditiously approve applications for new LNG export

facilities;

• So-called ESG policies at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Office of the

Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Department of Labor (DOL), Federal Reserve, as

well as the nomination of financial regulators like Saule Omarova and Sarah Bloom

Raskin, who have advocated for denying capital to the oil and gas industry;

• Killing new, American, critical mineral mining projects such as Twin Metals in

Minnesota, which would create American jobs and lessen our reliance on China, or

refusing to permit projects such as Resolution Copper in Arizona;

• Stopping lease sales in the coastal plain (1002 area) of Alaska National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) and the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPRA).

Your economic and energy policies project weakness abroad and hurt American families. Yet even given the current Russian invasion, your Administration continues to double down on this failed agenda. The Russian economy is heavily reliant on oil and gas revenues, and due to spiking prices could see $65 to $73 billion in additional revenue this year. Each day, Russian energy sales provide hundreds of millions of dollars for Russian President Putin to wage his war.

While Europe, which receives nearly 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia, seeks

alternatives, your press secretary effectively renounced U.S. oil and gas resources, by saying that

the US will address the Russia-Ukraine crisis with failed Green New Deal polices, which plays right into Putin’s hands.

It is time to reverse these harmful policies and institute an energy plan that sends an

unmistakable signal to the world. We have the world’s largest oil and gas reserves; we can produce these energy resources more cleanly and efficiently than anywhere else in the world; and we should produce them. We will make clear that more U.S. production means greater energy security for our allies, lower prices for consumers at home, and more strength abroad as we undermine the Russia-China alliance.

We call on you to take the following actions to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leverage, and to promote economic growth and prosperity for citizens at home and our allies abroad.

Implement meaningful permitting reform that removes unnecessary delays and

bureaucratic obstacles to constructing new, modern energy infrastructure:

• Stop your harmful regulatory onslaught and reinstitute President Trump’s reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act, clarification of the definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS), and modernization of the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

• Use constitutional and statutory authorities granting the President emergency powers to waive unnecessary environmental permitting requirements whenever possible until we

can reliably produce enough oil and natural gas to recapture America’s global energy

dominance, including the ability to undermine Russia’s economic and military leverage

against our allies.

Increase energy resource production on federal lands:

• Release a new 5-year plan and hold quarterly lease sales to encourage greater offshore and onshore oil and gas production, respectively, on federal lands.

• Reverse the decision to suspend leasing in ANWR and hold lease sales there and in the

NPR-A, including the Willow project.

• Commit to not raising royalty rates on any onshore or offshore federal lands for at least 5 years.

Reduce the regulatory uncertainty that prevents construction of new oil and natural gas

infrastructure, including pipelines and LNG export terminals:

• Immediately approve all pending LNG export applications.

• Immediately approve the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

• Ensure continued operation of oil pipelines, including Line 5 and the Dakota Access

Pipeline.

• Rescind FERC’s new “Certificate Policy Statement” and “Interim Greenhouse Gas

Emissions Policy Statement” and revert to the agency’s 1999 certificate policy statement. Develop a new, robust national rare earth and critical mineral policy that ends our reliance on China and Russia:

• Reverse decision to stop Twin Metals and the Resolution Copper mine.

• Establish new permitting framework to encourage investment in rare earth and critical

mineral mining and processing in the U.S. Pause all new discretionary regulatory policy activity and actions that would negatively impact the oil and gas sector until the Russian invasion of Ukraine is over, and global oil and natural gas markets have stabilized. Including, but not limited to:

• EPA methane rule;

• EPA Ozone and PM 2.5 NAAQS rules;

• DOI waste prevention rule;

• EPA WOTUS rule;

• DOI’s ESA and Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) regulations;

• U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nationwide Permit (NWP) regulations

End climate activism by federal agencies and order financial regulators to keep to their statutory mission.

• Clearly specify that the SEC, OCC, DOL, the Federal Reserve, the Financial Stability

Oversight Council (FSOC), and any other federal financial institution cannot consider or otherwise incorporate politically-driven environment, social, and governance (ESG)

criteria—including, but not limited to, “climate stress testing” of banks and financial

institutions they regulate—into their decision-making and rulemakings.

• Stop the SEC from proposing/finalizing a mandatory climate disclosure rule for private and publicly traded companies.

Your immediate action on these policies will signal to our allies around the world that the United States is serious about making our energy resources a tool for freedom, while signaling to Putin, and dictators like him, that they can no longer use their resources as a weapon to finance this barbaric aggression. At the same time, these policy changes will provide all Americans with the reliable and low-cost energy we need and deserve. We stand ready to join you in restoring American energy independence and await your prompt reply.

Sincerely,

Steve Scalise Markwayne Mullin

House Republican Whip Member of Congress

Jeff Duncan Dan Newhouse

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Cathy McMorris Rodgers Bruce Westerman

Ranking Member Ranking Member

Committee on Energy and Commerce Committee on Natural Resources

Dan Meuser August Pfluger

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Ralph Norman David B. McKinley, P.E.

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Guy Reschenthaler Clay Higgins

Member of Congress Member of Congress

H. Morgan Griffith Rick W. Allen

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Bob Latta Tim Walberg

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Gus Bilirakis Ronny L. Jackson

Member of Congress Member of Congress

William R. Timmons, IV Tom Reed

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Carol D. Miller Madison Cawthorn

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Jerry Carl Doug Lamborn

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Earl L. “Buddy” Carter Pete Stauber

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Steven M. Palazzo John Joyce, M.D.

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Randy K. Weber Andy Barr

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Pete Sessions Yvette Herrell

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Vicky Hartzler Chip Roy

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Jack Bergman Kelly Armstrong

Member of Congress Member of Congress

David Rouzer Russ Fulcher

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Steve Womack Ron Estes

Member of Congress Member of Congress

A. Drew Ferguson IV Matthew Rosendale, Sr.

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Michael C. Burgess, M.D. Richard Hudson

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Eric A. “Rick” Crawford Debbie Lesko

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Michael T. McCaul

Ranking Member Lance Gooden

Committee on Foreign Affairs Member of Congress

Louie Gohmert Bill Johnson

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Greg Pence Fred Upton

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Jake LaTurner Austin Scott

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Ben Cline Dan Bishop

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Pat Fallon Doug LaMalfa

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Troy Balderson Larry Bucshon, M.D.

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Tom McClintock Robert J. Wittman

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Dan Crenshaw Brian Babin, D.D.S.

Member of Congress Member of Congress

French Hill Fred Keller

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Kevin Brady Neal P. Dunn, M.D.

Ranking Member Member of Congress

Committee on Ways and Means

David G. Valadao Stephanie Bice

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Roger Williams Lauren Boebert

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Frank Lucas Liz Cheney

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Mariannette J. Miller-Meeks, M.D. Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S.

Member of Congress Member of Congress

Michael Cloud Amata Radewagen

Member of Congress Member of Congress