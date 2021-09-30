Consumer Survey Launched in Study of Broadband Services in NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a Broadband Mapping Consumer Survey. The survey will assist in identifying the availability, reliability and cost of high-speed broadband services across the state.

Hochul said correctly gauging the prevalence and reach of broadband service has been a challenge not just in New York, but nationally. The federal government is also engaged in a similar study, but the timeline for its completion remains unclear.

As called for in the Executive Budget passed earlier this year, the state Public Service Commission will study the availability, reliability, and cost of high-speed internet and broadband services across the state.

The Commission will publish a map online that will include download and upload speeds advertised and experienced; the consistency and reliability of download and upload speeds including latency; the types of internet service and technologies available; the number of internet service providers available, the price of internet service available; and any other factors the commission may deem relevant.

Unlike previous federal maps, which have been sharply criticized for their lack of specificity and accuracy, New York’s interactive map will focus on the status of broadband service at the address level.

The Commission will publicly issue its report and recommendations by May 2022.

The broadband mapping survey and speed test can be found at: www.empirestatebroadband.com.

The Commission also will hold two public hearings to solicit input from the public and other stakeholders. Hearing dates and locations have yet to be announced.