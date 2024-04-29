Cornell Co-op Ext Garden Symposium to be Held May 4

Cornell Cooperative Extension will hold their annual Garden Symposium on Saturday, May 4.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Jamestown Community College‘s Carnahan Building on the Jamestown campus.

A diverse range of workshops, presentations, and networking opportunities for attendees will be offered.

Keynote speakers this year include Chautauqua Institution Supervisor of Gardens and Landscapes Betsy Burgeson and Professional Engineer and Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control Andrew Johnson.

Presentations also will be made by the BioDome Project as well as one by the Master Gardeners on growing mushrooms, vegetable gardening, composting, and much more.

Admission is $30 or $20 for Master Gardeners from any county. Lunch will be available for an additional $11.

Tickets are available at https://cornell.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bw5oAQNx5OJcqZU.

For more information, visit https://chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/gardening, email chautauquamg@cornell.edu, or call 716-664-9502 Ext. 224.

All proceeds directly support Master Gardener horticulture outreach and programming in Chautauqua County.