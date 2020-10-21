County Active COVID-19 Cases Grow to 149 After Another Round of Testing at Tanglewood

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County health officials say 32 New Cases of COVID-19 were reported for Tuesday in Chautauqua County, with 25 of them coming out of the Jamestown area.

During its daily coronavirus update, the Chautauqua County Health Department said there were 149 active cases on Tuesday, and as of Sunday, there remained 18 hospitalizations were people have tested positive for COVID-19. The 149 active cases on Tuesday is 16 more than what had been reported a day earlier. Of the 32 new cases on Tuesday, 24 involved residents of Tanglewood Manor – the location of an outbreak where the first positive case was detected 12 days ago.

Health officials remind the public that outbreaks at health care facilities, including the one at Tanglewood, are managed by the New York State Department of Health with assistance by the local health department. At the direction of the NYSDOH, all residents who had previously tested negative during this outbreak were re-tested on Monday and all of the 24 new cases associated with the adult care facility were identified through this testing event.

Currently, There are 11 active cases among employees at Tanglewood and 79 active cases among residents. In addition, 13 people associated with the outbreak have since recovered.

Of the remaining 32 new cases reported for Tuesday, four were out of Dunkirk, two were out of Fredonia, and one was out of Cherry Creek.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, there’s been 904 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic, with 742 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths.

Meanwhile, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Mayville Tuesday morning to meet with county officials and learn more about the effort to slow a recent rise in new COVID-19 cases.