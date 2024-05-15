County Board of Elections Advises Voters Of Printing Error on Reminder Cards

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is advising voters of a printing error on reminder cards mailed out recently.

Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram said the printing error on 5,000 of the 77,779 annual yellow postcards have inaccurate information on the backside of the card where the poll site and political party address is located.

They said the vendor is currently creating new cards for the affected voters. New cards should arrive in the mail as soon as today. The new cards will have a bolded statement, “REVISED” on their corrected card.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the Board of Elections at 716-753-4580.