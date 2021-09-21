County Democratic Candidates Release Election Platform

The eleven democratic candidates running for county offices in Chautauqua County have issued a joint platform for the November election.

The platform focuses on six areas to improve county government: Taxes/Fiscal Responsibility, Management, Public Health, Industrial/Economic Development, Infrastructure, and Public Information.

The Democratic candidates are advocating for an equitable population-based distribution of sales tax revenue, term-limits, support of green energy projects for job creation, purchasing of road milling machines to increase annual highway reconstructions, workforce development expansion to assist in filling private sector job openings, opening of shovel ready development sites for industrial areas, expansion of water and sewer infrastructure, extension of universal broadband, and return of transparency to the County Legislature.

The platform also calls for term limits for the County Legislature and County Executive.

The full platform details are available online at chqdem.com.