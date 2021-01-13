County Department of Health Reports One New COVID-19 Death, 126 New Cases for Monday, Jan. 11

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Department of Health is reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 126 new cases for Monday, Jan. 11.

That’s according to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which also reported 707 actives cases as of Monday, eight fewer than what was reported for Sunday. In addition, there were 42 hospitalizations, the same number that what was reported for Sunday. The seven-day test positivity rate was at 12.5%, that’s 0.7% lower than Sunday’s rate.

As of Monday, There’s been a total of 5,131 COVID-19 cases in the county since March, with 4,379 of them listed as recovered. There’s also been now been 45 deaths since the start of the pandemic.