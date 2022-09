Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel will present his proposed 2023 budget to the County Legislature tonight.

A public hearing on a potential Restore NY Communities Initiative Grant Application by The White Inn in Fredonia also will take place at tonight’s meeting at 6:35 p.m.

The Legislature’s meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building. The public is welcome to attend and the meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook.