County Executive Wendel Announces Reelection Plans

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced his intentions to run for reelection.

Wendel is in the last year of his first full term, having first taken office in January 2020 to fill out the term of George Borrello who was appointed to the State Senate following Cathy Young’s resignation.

Wendel said in a statement, “For the past four years, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your County Executive and I am pleased to announce that I will be running again. Together, we are creating a stronger economy, a stronger community, and a better place to raise a family right here in Chautauqua County.

Wendel cited successes during his tenure including

During my tenure, Chautauqua County’s tax rate has been successfully decreased, thanks to a steadfast commitment to fiscal responsibility on my part. In Chautauqua County, local businesses have committed to invest more than $1.5 billion to create jobs and enhance our economic stability, and our planned shovel-ready sites will contribute to even further economic revitalization.

As part of my continued commitment to public safety, and to ensure that all county residents have access to timely emergency medical care and mental health services regardless of where they live, I expanded the county fly car ambulance service, and mobile crisis unit.

Having the opportunity to serve, as your County Executive is an incredible honor and great blessing, let us commit to fostering a strong community where everyone thrives.

It is my intention to seek the endorsement of both the Chautauqua County Republican Party and Chautauqua County Conservative Party. I would like to thank both the Republican and Conservative party committees for their steadfast support during my time in office. Their backing has been instrumental in our shared mission and I am confident that we can achieve even greater progress for our community.”