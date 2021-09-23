County Executive Wendel Proposes Tax Cut in 2022 Executive Budget

County Executive PJ Wendel is proposing a tax cut in his 2022 Executive Budget. Wendel presented his budget to the County Legislature Wednesday night that featured a property tax rate of $8.25 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. This is 26 cents less than the current rate of $8.51.

Expenditures in the budget are up 6.7% due to increases in personnel costs including new positions. Around 41 new personnel are included in the budget added to health and human services, mental hygiene, the Public Defender’s Office, public health administration, road maintenance, and the District Attorney’s office. The budget reflects the settled contracts with the three largest unions.

The budget has an 8.5% increase in revenues, which includes a $5 million increase in sales tax revenues. The sales tax revenue assumptions are being based on 2021 sales tax projections, which were set at 2019 levels. Other revenues include additional state aid for roads and bridges, and federal aid health and human services programs returning to pre-pandemic levels of funding.

Wendel said the 2021 comeback was stronger than the 2020 budget setback, “Since we thought outside of the box, now we can re-imagine county government, discussing the delivery of services, use of our workforce and facilities; revenue sources, a three to five year budget plan – a 2022 budget that’s part of our multi-year plan.”

Wendel said the budget expands services and programs, “Without using unassigned fund balance. The increased funding from New York State allows the County to expand its road maintenance efforts. The sales tax and occupancy budgets are conservative, yet attainable. And our Capital projects include investments in road machinery, broadband service, greenfield development, emergency service vehicles, improvements to the JCC campuses, just to name a few.”

Wendel said his goals for the 2022 budget were to present a structurally sound budget, maintain a general fund balance of five to 15% of revenues and present a budget with a tax levy at, or below, the tax levy limit.