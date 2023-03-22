County Executive Wendel to Deliver State of the County Address at Legislature Meeting

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel will deliver his State of the County address before the County Legislature tonight.

Wendel will highlight successes of 2022 while sharing goals for 2023 in a presentation during the regular meeting of the County Legislature, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Legislature’s monthly meeting also will include voting on a request to New York State to renew the county’s occupancy tax. The resolution also requests increasing that tax from 5% to 8%.

Both the County Legislature and the New York State Legislature must give approval in order for an increase to go into effect.

According to a report by the Jamestown Post-Journal, County Executive Wendel wants the additional 3% increase to go toward funding efforts around the county’s lakes and tributary streams. Currently, of the 5% collected, 60% is used to promote tourism with 40% going toward enhancing waterways.

The Legislature also will vote on whether to establish a County Salary Commission. If approved, a commission of seven citizens would be convened to recommend salary adjustments for county elected officials.

The Legislature’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building in Mayville. It is open to the public and will be live streamed on the Chautauqua County Government YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@ChautauquaCounty/streams.