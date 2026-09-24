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County Executive Wendel’s Proposed 2027 Budget Cuts Tax Rate To Lowest Point Since 1975

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Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has proposed in his 2027 Executive Budget to cut the tax rate by 85-cents, for the County’s lowest tax rate since 1975.

The proposed $330 million budget would reduce the tax rate from $6.17 per $1,000 of assessed value to $5.32 while also keeps the tax levy flat. The tax valuation in the county is estimated to rise to $14 million from $12.1 million in 2026.

Wendel said expenditures in the budget are up 6.5% due to inflation and unfunded mandates. Chautauqua County is required to administer and finance more than 40 state-defined programs, with unfunded mandates projected to cost county taxpayers more than $113 million in 2027. The budget also accounts for new costs associated with the administration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The proposal also includes more than $17 million in capital projects through the Department of Public Facilities. Additional investments include more than $70,000 in upgrades at Jamestown Community College, $310,000 for economic development and more than $700,000 in public safety improvements through the Sheriff’s Office and Department of Emergency Services.

The budget includes an 8% increase in anticipated sales tax revenue, from the budgeted $57.9 million in 2026 to $60.1 million for next year. There is also close to $2.5 million in anticipated occupancy tax revenue. Wendel is proposing an additional $100,000 for the county’s lake maintenance fund, using occupancy tax revenues.

An interview with County Executive Wendel on his proposed 2027 County budget can be heard tonight, September 24, at 5:00 p.m. on Community Matters on WRFA.

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