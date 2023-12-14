County Finance Offices In Mayville Closed During Noon Hour December 15

The Chautauqua County Department of Finance offices will be closed Friday, December 15 from noon to 1:00 p.m.

The closure affects the offices of Treasury, Real Property Tax, Purchasing, Budget, Insurance, and Payroll divisions in the Gerace Office Building in Mayville.

Any member of the public wishing to make transactions related to taxes, sewer payments, bail bonds, public administration of estates, or certificates of residency are asked to visit the office before noon or after 1 p.m. on this day.